HOCUS POCUS 3 In the Works at Disney

A third Hocus Pocus film is in the works!

In an interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, stated that a third film will be happening.

Hocus Pocus 2, released September 2022 on Disney+, was a massive success for the streaming platform. Within its first weekend of streaming, it was the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date. With 5.7 billion minutes viewed, the film became the fifth most streamed movie in 2022.

No further details about the film were given, including if the film's stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will return.

Upon the release of the sequel, Midler stated that she would "of course" sign on to do a third film and that she would "love to have a franchise."

The sequel took place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, bringing them back for revenge.

“Hocus Pocus 2” also starred Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), with Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

The film was directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (“Workaholics”) and a story by David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) & Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: