HOCUS POCUS 3 In the Works at Disney

Hocus Pocus 2 was the fifth most streamed movie of 2022.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

A third Hocus Pocus film is in the works!

In an interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, stated that a third film will be happening.

Hocus Pocus 2, released September 2022 on Disney+, was a massive success for the streaming platform. Within its first weekend of streaming, it was the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date. With 5.7 billion minutes viewed, the film became the fifth most streamed movie in 2022.

No further details about the film were given, including if the film's stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will return.

Upon the release of the sequel, Midler stated that she would "of course" sign on to do a third film and that she would "love to have a franchise."

The sequel took place 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, bringing them back for revenge.

“Hocus Pocus 2” also starred Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), with Tony Hale (“Veep”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

The film was directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo (“Workaholics”) and a story by David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) & Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”), and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers. 

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Susan Boyle Performs I Dreamed a Dream With the Cast of LES MIS Photo
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Fans and general internet-users alike will never forget the moment Susan Boyle took to the BGT stage and stunned the world with 'I Dreamed A Dream'. Now, 14 years later, she returned to perform the song that changed everything, along with the West End cast of Les Misérables.

2
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON Photo
Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON

Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, HAMILTON, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September. 

3
Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional Photo
Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional

A Trump-appointed judge has deemed the anti-drag law in Tennessee unconstitutional, citing that the law is a free speech violation. 

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You