Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals

Shows include Into the Woods, The Sound of Music and more.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

As the curtain is about to rise on Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals at the Benedum Center between June 13 - August 27, 2023, now is your chance to meet the cast and creative teams which include Broadway and TV stars along with Pittsburgh native Stephen Flaherty, American Idol's Frenchie Davis, 3 time Tony Award Nominee Carolee Carmello and many more! Tickets start at $29 and are now available online or by calling 412-456-6666. 

"We are proud to offer a Summer of Musicals created by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and partnered with Pittsburgh" said CLO Executive Producer Mark Fleischer. "We take pride in employing talent from Broadway, film and television, as well as local favorites you know and love."

Pittsburgh CLO celebrates 77 years of producing shows locally in Pittsburgh and sharing musical theater with audiences of all ages. The 2023 Summer of Musicals will feature three American musical classics ANYTHING GOES, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and GUYS & DOLLS as well as three award-winning contemporary musicals INTO THE WOODS, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

MEET THE ENTIRE 2023 CASTS AND CREATIVE TEAMS
*Indicates PCLO Alums!

ANYTHING GOES 


June 13-18, 2023
Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter
Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse
New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman
Director: Ameenah Kaplan
Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer*
Musical Director: James Cunningham*

“All ashore that’s going ashore!” Put on those tap shoes and hop on board the S.S. American for the hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in a timeless Cole Porter score. It is delightful, delicious, and de-lovely!

Liz Leclerc as Hope Harcourt
Jeff Howell* as Moonface Martin
Geoff Packard as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh
Rashidra Scott as Reno Sweeney
A.J. Shively as Billy Crocker
Andrea Weinzierl* as Erma
Theo Allyn* as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt
Ryan Cavanaugh* as Purser
Joseph Domencic* as Captain
Ted Guzman as John (Spit)
Jerreme Rodriguez* as Luke (Dippy)
Allan Snyder* as Elisha Whitney

Ensemble: Ashely Agrusa, Sean Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Bobby M. Davis, Zachary Doran, Kylie Edwards*, Brady Miller, Marjorie Failoni*, Mathew Fedorek*, Nathan Fister, Jordan Giles, Laura Guley, Michael Pesko, Madysen Piper, Myah Segura, and Renell Taylor.

• • •

INTO THE WOODS


June 27-July 2
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Director: Scott Weinstein*
Choreographer: William Carlos Angulo
Musical Director: James Cunningham*

“Careful the wish you make!” This dark musical comedy by the legendary Stephen Sondheim is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales you loved as a child and reminds us that sometimes-granted wishes bring unwanted consequences.

Carolee Carmello* as The Witch
Patti Murin as The Baker’s Wife
Manu Narayan* as The Baker
Joe Serafini* as Jack
Kyla Jordan Stone as Cinderella
Jordan Tyson as Little Red Riding Hood
Gene Weygandt* as Narrator/Mysterious Man
Theo Allyn* as Jack's Mother
Conor Bahr as Steward
Allison Cahill* as Cinderella's Mother/Granny
Joe Carroll as Cinderdella's Prince/Wolf
Melessie Clark* as Lucinda
Alyssa Gianetti as Rapunzel
Haley Holmes as Florinda
Christine Laitta* as Cinderella's Stepmother
Jhardon DiShon Milton as Rapunzel's Prince
Brady Patsy* as Cinderella's Father
Lu Zielenski* as Milky White

• • •

THE SOUND OF MUSIC


July 11-16
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse
Director/Choreographer: Marc Robin*
Music Director: Thom Culcasi

In this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Maria, a young and quirky nun, fills the lives of the Von Trapp children with joy, laughter, and music. This inspiring true story won the hearts of millions with its unforgettable melodies and deeply moving message of taking great risks for the ones you love. 

Daniella Dalli as Mother Abbess
Maddie Dick* as Liesl Von Trapp 
Blake Hammond* as Max Detweiler
Will Ray as Captain Von Trapp 
Katie Sina as Elsa Schraeder
Hanley Smith as Maria
Susan Cella* as Frau Schmidt
Sam Greene as Rolf
J Alex Noble* as Franz
Anna Bakun as Sister Sophia
Rebecca Robins as Sister Berthe
Erika Strasburg* as Sister Margaretta

Ensemble: Savannah Lee Birdsong*, Joseph Domencic*, Jake Emmerling, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Ashton Guthrie*, Lara Hayhurst*, Kyra Klonoski, Christine Laitta*, Betsy Lawrence*, Liz Leclerc, Heather Poland, Jason Shavers*, Alex Sheffield, Allan Snyder*, David Toole*, and Melissa Young. 

The Von Trapp Children:
Students of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy 
Carlianna Connors as Brigitta
Emily Harajda as Louisa
Emmett Kent as Kurt U/S
Charlotte Kinslow as Louisa U/S
Aubree Liscotti as Gretl
Delaney Nagle as Gretl U/S
Sloane Masula as Marta
Max Peluso as Fredrick
Henry Thomas as Kurt
Cameron Tino as Fredrick U/S
Savannah Wiles as Marta U/S

• • •

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

(Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)
July 25-30
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Director/Choreographer: Gerry McIntyre*
Music Director: James Cunningham*

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Ahrens and Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime) comes this lively and colorful story of a young peasant girl who is destined for something greater. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award winner is a testament that a beautiful story simply told has the power to inspire all.

Frenchie Davis* as Asaka
Melessie Clark* as Mama Euralie
Zephaniah Divine as Agwe 
Darius Harper* as Papa Ge
Najah Hetsberger as Ti Moune
Mason Reeves as Daniel Beauxhomme
Hailey Thomas as Erzulie
Siggy Bijou as Andrea
Brady Patsy as Tonton Julian
LaTrea Rembert* as Armand
Students of the CLO Academy:
Eden Greene as Young TiMoune
Sedona Greene as Young TiMoune U/S

• • •

GUYS & DOLLS


August 8-13
Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser
Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows
Director: Darren Lee
Choreographer: Mark Esposito*
Music Director: James Cunningham*

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. GUYS & DOLLS features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

Nikki Renée Daniels* as Sarah Brown
John Treacy Egan* as Nicely-Nicely Johnson
Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Benny Southstreet
Jeffrey Howell* as Arvide Abernathy 
Jeff Kready* as Sky Masterson
Chris Laitta* as General Cartwright
Lesli Margherita as Miss Adelaide
Richard McBride as Lt. Brannigan
J Alex Noble* as Harry the Horse
Brady Patsy* as Angie the Ox
Matt Saldivar as Nathan Detroit
Herschel Sparber as Big Julie

Ensemble: Andres Acosta*, Grace Arnold*, Ryan Cavanaugh*, Bobby M. Davis, Zephaniah Divine, Austin Taylor Dunn, Kylie Edwards*, Mathew Fedorek*, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Jessica Ice*, Jolina Javier*, Caroline Kane*, Alex Manalo*, Tay Marquise, Brittany Pent Rohm, Filip Przybycien, Austine Schulte*, Ben Sears, and Allan Snyder*. 

• • •

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

(Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)
August 22-27
Book, Music & Lyrics by Dave Malloy
Adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
Director: Dontee Kiehn*
Choreographer: Charlie Sutton
Music Director: James Cunningham*

Get swept away by the opulence and glamor of "one of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY). This "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (NY Times) follows Natasha, a naïve young woman who falls for the attractive rebel Anatole while her betrothed Andrey is off fighting in a war. Full of romance and passion, this musical has a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul and folk, and is unlike anything you’ve seen before. 

Austen Danielle Bohmer as Mary
Billy Cohen as Andrey/Bolkonsky
Kennedy Caughell as Sonya
Natascia Diaz* as Marya
Jacob Dickey as Dolokhov
Jason Gotay as Anatole Kuragin
Sandra Okuboyejo as Natasha Rostova 
Nick Rehberger as Pierre Bezukhov 
Lili Thomas as Hélène Bezukhov
Jamari Williams as Balaga

Ensemble: Lawrence Alexander, Anna Bakun, Siggy Bijou, Matthew Diston, Zephaniah Divine, Kylie Edwards*, Logan Farine*, Mathew Fedorek*, Nathan Fister, Katie Griffith, Kyra Klonoski, Kiara Lee*, Alicia Newcom, Alexander Podolinski, Kiana Rodriguez, Austin Schulte*, Laura Yen Solito*, David Toole*, Joseph Torello*, Elizabeth Yanick, Genny Lis Padilla*, and Sam Marzella.

Individual tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online or by calling 412-456-6666. Flexible 3 to 6-show season ticket packages are available online or by calling Patron Services at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more.

Groups of 8+ Guests enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Order online or contact Groups@pittsburghclo.org / 412-325-1582 for more information.

Since 1946, the name Pittsburgh CLO (PCLO) has been synonymous with summer musical theatre in Pittsburgh. It’s created by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh and PARTNERED with Pittsburgh. Every ticket purchased impacts our own hometown in a variety of ways beyond the stage performance. Pittsburgh CLO has always been a proud economic generator, hiring hundreds of local theatre professionals to bring the summer’s best musical theatre to life.

PCLO has also announced a new partnership with the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh (CLP) -- working together in perfect harmony! The CLP will be hosting a Quiet Space at every show this summer at the Benedum Center. The Quiet Space will be an area to provide calm, focus and comfort to neurodivergent patrons. Within this Quiet Space, patrons will find puzzles, story books, fidgets and coloring pages provided by the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh.




