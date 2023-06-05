Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals

As the curtain is about to rise on Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals at the Benedum Center between June 13 - August 27, 2023, now is your chance to meet the cast and creative teams which include Broadway and TV stars along with Pittsburgh native Stephen Flaherty, American Idol's Frenchie Davis, 3 time Tony Award Nominee Carolee Carmello and many more! Tickets start at $29 and are now available online or by calling 412-456-6666.

"We are proud to offer a Summer of Musicals created by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and partnered with Pittsburgh" said CLO Executive Producer Mark Fleischer. "We take pride in employing talent from Broadway, film and television, as well as local favorites you know and love."

Pittsburgh CLO celebrates 77 years of producing shows locally in Pittsburgh and sharing musical theater with audiences of all ages. The 2023 Summer of Musicals will feature three American musical classics ANYTHING GOES, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and GUYS & DOLLS as well as three award-winning contemporary musicals INTO THE WOODS, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.

MEET THE ENTIRE 2023 CASTS AND CREATIVE TEAMS

*Indicates PCLO Alums!

ANYTHING GOES



June 13-18, 2023

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse

New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

Director: Ameenah Kaplan

Choreographer: Mara Newbery Greer*

Musical Director: James Cunningham*

“All ashore that’s going ashore!” Put on those tap shoes and hop on board the S.S. American for the hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in a timeless Cole Porter score. It is delightful, delicious, and de-lovely!

Liz Leclerc as Hope Harcourt

Jeff Howell* as Moonface Martin

Geoff Packard as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh

Rashidra Scott as Reno Sweeney

A.J. Shively as Billy Crocker

Andrea Weinzierl* as Erma

Theo Allyn* as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt

Ryan Cavanaugh* as Purser

Joseph Domencic* as Captain

Ted Guzman as John (Spit)

Jerreme Rodriguez* as Luke (Dippy)

Allan Snyder* as Elisha Whitney

Ensemble: Ashely Agrusa, Sean Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Bobby M. Davis, Zachary Doran, Kylie Edwards*, Brady Miller, Marjorie Failoni*, Mathew Fedorek*, Nathan Fister, Jordan Giles, Laura Guley, Michael Pesko, Madysen Piper, Myah Segura, and Renell Taylor.

• • •

INTO THE WOODS



June 27-July 2

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Director: Scott Weinstein*

Choreographer: William Carlos Angulo

Musical Director: James Cunningham*

“Careful the wish you make!” This dark musical comedy by the legendary Stephen Sondheim is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales you loved as a child and reminds us that sometimes-granted wishes bring unwanted consequences.

Carolee Carmello* as The Witch

Patti Murin as The Baker’s Wife

Manu Narayan* as The Baker

Joe Serafini* as Jack

Kyla Jordan Stone as Cinderella

Jordan Tyson as Little Red Riding Hood

Gene Weygandt* as Narrator/Mysterious Man

Theo Allyn* as Jack's Mother

Conor Bahr as Steward

Allison Cahill* as Cinderella's Mother/Granny

Joe Carroll as Cinderdella's Prince/Wolf

Melessie Clark* as Lucinda

Alyssa Gianetti as Rapunzel

Haley Holmes as Florinda

Christine Laitta* as Cinderella's Stepmother

Jhardon DiShon Milton as Rapunzel's Prince

Brady Patsy* as Cinderella's Father

Lu Zielenski* as Milky White

• • •

THE SOUND OF MUSIC



July 11-16

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Director/Choreographer: Marc Robin*

Music Director: Thom Culcasi

In this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Maria, a young and quirky nun, fills the lives of the Von Trapp children with joy, laughter, and music. This inspiring true story won the hearts of millions with its unforgettable melodies and deeply moving message of taking great risks for the ones you love.

Daniella Dalli as Mother Abbess

Maddie Dick* as Liesl Von Trapp

Blake Hammond* as Max Detweiler

Will Ray as Captain Von Trapp

Katie Sina as Elsa Schraeder

Hanley Smith as Maria

Susan Cella* as Frau Schmidt

Sam Greene as Rolf

J Alex Noble* as Franz

Anna Bakun as Sister Sophia

Rebecca Robins as Sister Berthe

Erika Strasburg* as Sister Margaretta

Ensemble: Savannah Lee Birdsong*, Joseph Domencic*, Jake Emmerling, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Ashton Guthrie*, Lara Hayhurst*, Kyra Klonoski, Christine Laitta*, Betsy Lawrence*, Liz Leclerc, Heather Poland, Jason Shavers*, Alex Sheffield, Allan Snyder*, David Toole*, and Melissa Young.

The Von Trapp Children:

Students of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy

Carlianna Connors as Brigitta

Emily Harajda as Louisa

Emmett Kent as Kurt U/S

Charlotte Kinslow as Louisa U/S

Aubree Liscotti as Gretl

Delaney Nagle as Gretl U/S

Sloane Masula as Marta

Max Peluso as Fredrick

Henry Thomas as Kurt

Cameron Tino as Fredrick U/S

Savannah Wiles as Marta U/S

• • •

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

(Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)

July 25-30

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Director/Choreographer: Gerry McIntyre*

Music Director: James Cunningham*

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Ahrens and Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime) comes this lively and colorful story of a young peasant girl who is destined for something greater. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award winner is a testament that a beautiful story simply told has the power to inspire all.

Frenchie Davis* as Asaka

Melessie Clark* as Mama Euralie

Zephaniah Divine as Agwe

Darius Harper* as Papa Ge

Najah Hetsberger as Ti Moune

Mason Reeves as Daniel Beauxhomme

Hailey Thomas as Erzulie

Siggy Bijou as Andrea

Brady Patsy as Tonton Julian

LaTrea Rembert* as Armand

Students of the CLO Academy:

Eden Greene as Young TiMoune

Sedona Greene as Young TiMoune U/S

• • •

GUYS & DOLLS



August 8-13

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Director: Darren Lee

Choreographer: Mark Esposito*

Music Director: James Cunningham*

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. GUYS & DOLLS features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

Nikki Renée Daniels* as Sarah Brown

John Treacy Egan* as Nicely-Nicely Johnson

Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Benny Southstreet

Jeffrey Howell* as Arvide Abernathy

Jeff Kready* as Sky Masterson

Chris Laitta* as General Cartwright

Lesli Margherita as Miss Adelaide

Richard McBride as Lt. Brannigan

J Alex Noble* as Harry the Horse

Brady Patsy* as Angie the Ox

Matt Saldivar as Nathan Detroit

Herschel Sparber as Big Julie

Ensemble: Andres Acosta*, Grace Arnold*, Ryan Cavanaugh*, Bobby M. Davis, Zephaniah Divine, Austin Taylor Dunn, Kylie Edwards*, Mathew Fedorek*, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Jessica Ice*, Jolina Javier*, Caroline Kane*, Alex Manalo*, Tay Marquise, Brittany Pent Rohm, Filip Przybycien, Austine Schulte*, Ben Sears, and Allan Snyder*.

• • •

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

(Pittsburgh CLO Premiere)

August 22-27

Book, Music & Lyrics by Dave Malloy

Adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Director: Dontee Kiehn*

Choreographer: Charlie Sutton

Music Director: James Cunningham*

Get swept away by the opulence and glamor of "one of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY). This "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (NY Times) follows Natasha, a naïve young woman who falls for the attractive rebel Anatole while her betrothed Andrey is off fighting in a war. Full of romance and passion, this musical has a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul and folk, and is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Austen Danielle Bohmer as Mary

Billy Cohen as Andrey/Bolkonsky

Kennedy Caughell as Sonya

Natascia Diaz* as Marya

Jacob Dickey as Dolokhov

Jason Gotay as Anatole Kuragin

Sandra Okuboyejo as Natasha Rostova

Nick Rehberger as Pierre Bezukhov

Lili Thomas as Hélène Bezukhov

Jamari Williams as Balaga

Ensemble: Lawrence Alexander, Anna Bakun, Siggy Bijou, Matthew Diston, Zephaniah Divine, Kylie Edwards*, Logan Farine*, Mathew Fedorek*, Nathan Fister, Katie Griffith, Kyra Klonoski, Kiara Lee*, Alicia Newcom, Alexander Podolinski, Kiana Rodriguez, Austin Schulte*, Laura Yen Solito*, David Toole*, Joseph Torello*, Elizabeth Yanick, Genny Lis Padilla*, and Sam Marzella.

Individual tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online or by calling 412-456-6666. Flexible 3 to 6-show season ticket packages are available online or by calling Patron Services at 412-281-2822. Season ticket holders can take advantage of great benefits including exchange privileges, reserved parking, behind-the-scenes email updates and much more.

Groups of 8+ Guests enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Order online or contact Groups@pittsburghclo.org / 412-325-1582 for more information.

Since 1946, the name Pittsburgh CLO (PCLO) has been synonymous with summer musical theatre in Pittsburgh. It’s created by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh and PARTNERED with Pittsburgh. Every ticket purchased impacts our own hometown in a variety of ways beyond the stage performance. Pittsburgh CLO has always been a proud economic generator, hiring hundreds of local theatre professionals to bring the summer’s best musical theatre to life.

PCLO has also announced a new partnership with the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh (CLP) -- working together in perfect harmony! The CLP will be hosting a Quiet Space at every show this summer at the Benedum Center. The Quiet Space will be an area to provide calm, focus and comfort to neurodivergent patrons. Within this Quiet Space, patrons will find puzzles, story books, fidgets and coloring pages provided by the Carnegie Libraries of Pittsburgh.