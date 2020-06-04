Wake Up With BWW 6/4: Broadway Stars Speak Out Against Racism, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

As the world continues to stand up to racism in these turbulent times, Broadway actors, staying true to form, are making their voices heard... and the volume is rising. Stars speaking out include Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Dominique Morisseau, Joshua Henry, Lillias White, Tonya Pinkins, Adrienne Warren, and many more.

Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have announced a change that will affect the way the show is performed in the future. MTI will ensure that all productions of Hairspray are not "whitewashed" and that the characters who are supposed to be black, are cast as such.

In an exclusive piece for BroadwayWorld, Broadway veteran Jenny Laroche, who last appeared on stage as the Dance Captain of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, speaks out against racism on Broadway.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He was 34. . (more...)

2) Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Announce Future HAIRSPRAY Productions Must Cast to 'Reflect Characters as Written'

Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have announced a change that will affect the way the show is performed in the future. The change in question has to do with a casting loophole that allows theatres around the world to produce the musical with non-black actors playing black characters... until today.. (more...)

3) Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'

Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis and ROCK OF AGES Cast and Band Cover Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'

by Stage Tube

The Rock of Ages First National Tour cast and band have released a cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: Jenny Laroche Speaks Up About Racism on Broadway

by Jenny Laroche

Read a piece from Broadway veteran Jenny Laroche, who last appeared on stage as the Dance Captain of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Billy Porter

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Update: Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero is Getting 'Slightly, Slightly Better Every Day'

Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.

She shared: "He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"

BWW Exclusive: Javier Muñoz Shines a Spotlight on the Helpers of the Broadway Relief Project- Bruce Barish

When New York City was in need, Broadway stepped in to help. Broadway Green Alliance, Open Jar Studios and Broadway veteran Javier Muñoz came together in March to form Broadway Relief Project- a coalition of many skilled artists in the Broadway community who are partnering with NYC/EDC (Economic Development Corporation) to assist the medical community to build surgical gowns and other needed materials.

Social Butterfly: Broadway Speaks Up: Stars Raise Their Voices Against Racism

As the world continues to stand up to racism in these turbulent times, Broadway actors, staying true to form, are making their voices heard... and the volume is rising.

Stars speaking out include Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Dominique Morisseau, Joshua Henry, Lillias White, Tonya Pinkins, Adrienne Warren, and many more.

Read statements from the stars in our story here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Testa, who turns 65 today!

Mary Testa most recently played Aunt Eller in the Broadway revival of Oklahoma! She was nominated for a Tony for this role. In addition to her three total Tony nominations, she also has two Obies, and a Drama Desk Award celebrating Queen of the Mist, and Three Decades of Outstanding Work. Other nominations: Lucille Lortel, four Drama Desk, two Drama League. She has appeared on ten original cast albums.

Broadway credits include Guys & Dolls, Xanadu, Chicago, 42nd St. Marie Christine, On the Town, Forum, Rink, Marilyn, Barnum. Opera: Anna Nicole/BAM. Off-Broadway includes Disaster! the Musical, Caucasian Chalk Circle, Love Loss, Regrets Only, See What I Wanna See, First Lady Suite, String of Pearls, A New Brain, Tartuffe, On the Town, In Trousers.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles