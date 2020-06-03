Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero is Getting 'Slightly, Slightly Better Every Day'
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.
She shared: "He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"
See Kloots' most recent Instagram post below:
I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye. I've been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He's still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he's still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. a??i??
A post shared by AK! a??i?? (@amandakloots) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:13am PDT
