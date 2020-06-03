Broadway Speaks Up: Stars Raise Their Voices Against Racism

As the world continues to stand up to racism in these turbulent times, Broadway actors, staying true to form, are making their voices heard... and the volume is rising.

Broadway playwright and Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau took to Instagram to express her feelings on Monday. "As artists, we have always been reminding the world of what we've come thru. None of us who are writing about the past wants to keep seeing it re-lived," she writes. "History continues to repeat itself until we get it right..." She offers even more powerful words in a Facebook post: "Sometimes things have to burn. It's not convenient. Polite nor considerate. This is what rage is. Fire and destruction until action action action."

Tony winner LaChanze reflects: "Murder in the name of law enforcement isn't above the law. It is murder. It is evil. #BlackLivesMatter."

Says Lillias White: "All of Humanity should speak out/ speak Up and demand justice for black people MURDERED by police."

"My tears were big today. For #GeorgeFloyd and his family, for myself and my son- and anyone arming their black sons w/ lessons they shouldn't have to learn," says Joshua Henry.

"Stop talking about property being vandalized and start talking about the tax funded massacre of black men and women," says Schele Williams "This is not a criticism of allies. We need allies and we love you. We know you don't know what we are going thru, you can't. But you can stand with us and listen to us but please do not speak for us. Speak YOUR truth and respect ours."

"Silence is not an option. It's great that we're posting and sharing things on social media but it's time to go beyond that," says Christian Dante White. "It's time for you to have some hard conversations. Being uncomfortable is not an option anymore and it's not an excuse.

Audra McDonald speaks to a video that was posted over the weekend on Twitter. "Listen. Hear them. Listen to us. Hear us," she says plainly.

Please listen to this. Listen to the pain. Listen to the anger. Listen to the grief. See the dignity as these men try to both protect and teach the younger generation. Listen. Hear them. Listen to us. Hear us. https://t.co/YKCn3uInUH - Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 31, 2020

Tonya Pinkins writes: "I think people who don't see Color and don't see Racism as of June 3, 2020 don't deserve to get to work in any capacity where tax dollars are spent. And the test for fakery would be so easy."

Others have taken to social media to reflect on racism in the theatre industry. Broadway stage manager Cody Renard Richard writes: "My entire career, I've had to prove that I was exceptional just to thrive and get the same job as some of my less than exceptional peers. I've had to tone myself, and sometimes my blackness down for you to accept me. I've had to remove myself from situations, because it made you feel uncomfortable, when in fact I was the one feeling the most out of place."

The company of Tina on Broadway came together to talk together about what is happening in the world. "Black members of our company who wanted to speak expressed their truth," says producer Tali Pelman. "This was a raw experience for everyone but in this time I believe it is essential to affirm we are a community and that as one community we need to listen, act and create systemic change. I encourage every Broadway company who is able to, to do the same, because it's an essential start."

Tina's star, Adrienne Warren writes: "Black people are conditioned to suppress our pain. We are born of resilient people. This does not mean our pain is not important. Your pain is important."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.

If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.

