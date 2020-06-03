VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis and ROCK OF AGES Cast and Band Cover Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'

The Rock of Ages First National Tour cast and band have released a cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.

The performance is led by Constantine Maroulis, who also performed the song with Stevie Van Zandt and Renegade Theater last week.

Watch the video below!

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has now spent nearly two months in the ICU, most of that spent in a coma, due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You