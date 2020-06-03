Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'

On May 29, stage and screen veteran Lea Michele tweeted in response to the George Floyd murder with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. Just days later, Samantha Ware, who starred in eleven episodes of GLEE in 2015, had a lot to say in response. She wrote:

"LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause ill never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would "shit in my wig!" amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood..."

With Ware's tweet came responses from some of Michele's other GLEE co-stars, including Amber Riley and Broadway veteran Alex Newell, as well as HelloFresh, who discontinued their partnership with Michele.

Lea has now issued an apology in response. "I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," says Michele. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings." Read her full statement below:

