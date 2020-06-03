Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
On May 29, stage and screen veteran Lea Michele tweeted in response to the George Floyd murder with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. Just days later, Samantha Ware, who starred in eleven episodes of GLEE in 2015, had a lot to say in response. She wrote:
"LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause ill never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would "shit in my wig!" amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood..."
With Ware's tweet came responses from some of Michele's other GLEE co-stars, including Amber Riley and Broadway veteran Alex Newell, as well as HelloFresh, who discontinued their partnership with Michele.
Lea has now issued an apology in response. "I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," says Michele. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings." Read her full statement below:
A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:03am PDT
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama Desk Awards Postponed
Originally scheduled to be broadcast this evening, tonight's Drama Desk Awards have been postponed. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter m... (read more)
Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7
Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement wa... (read more)
VIDEO: STAR TREK VOYAGER Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert B... (read more)