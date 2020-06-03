Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. He was 34.

Trousdale began his career on stage at just 8 years old, when he joined the touring company of Les Miserables. At age 10, he joined the Broadway company, alongside Ricky Martin and Lea Michele.

His later stage credits include The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast and The Wizard of Oz. He also performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and was part of the children's group The Broadway Kids.

Trousdale joined the boy band Dream Street in 1999, alongside Jesse McCartney. The groups' self-titled debut album was released in 2001 and hit #1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. Dream Street broke up after three years, and Trousdale went on to have a career as a solo artist.

As a solo artist, Trousdale released "Kissless Christmas" and "Wild Christmas" for School's Out! Christmas album, as well as duets with the girl group Play and solo artist Nikki Cleary. Trousdale put his career on hold in 2006 to take care of his mother.

Trousdale's TV and movie credits include Shake It Up, Days of Our Lives, Lucifer, Austin & Ally, and The Candlelight Murders.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You