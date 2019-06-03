Wake Up With BWW 6/3: Drama Desk Award Winners, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, the Drama Desk Awards were announced! Among the big winners were Hadestown, Tootsie, The Ferryman, and The Prom! Check out the full list of winners below!

The Theatre World Awards ceremony will be held tonight! Nathan Lane will receive the 7th Annual John Willis Award. Check out the full list of winners here!

Read more on these and other stories below!

1) Jeremy Jordan Plays His Final Performance in WAITRESS

by Stephanie Wild

Jeremy Jordan says goodbye to the diner, as he plays his final performance as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on June 2. Erich Bergen will return to the Broadway cast as Dr. Pomatter starting June 4.. (more...)

2) WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Des McAnuff

by BroadwayWorld TV

Des McAnuff is the caption of the ship at the Imperial Theatre, where Ain't Too Proud currently plays. He's telling us why he's so happy that the show got so much Tonys love!. (more...)

3) Tonys Talk: Gideon Glick Talks Channeling His Inner-Child in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Dill Harris is a character that the world first got to know on the page, either in or outside of the classroom. This season, Broadway favorite Gideon Glick is bringing the boy to life onstage in the nine-time Tony-nominated adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. . (more...)

4) WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Eva Noblezada

by BroadwayWorld TV

Eva Noblezada has picked up her second Tony nomination for her performance in Hadestown and she's telling us why she couldn't be happier about it!. (more...)

5) Podcast: BroadwayRadio Releases Fourth Annual Tony Omnibus Episode

by BroadwayRadio

This episode of 'Tell Me More' is BroadwayRadio's fourth annual Tony Omnibus Episode. In the 2019 edition, Matt Tamanini spoke with six individuals; four 2019 Tony nominees and two of our favorite theatre journalists. The show features 2019 Tony nominees Beth Leavel, David Korins, Dominique Morisseau, and Warren Carlyle, as well as journalists Ashley Steves and Diep Tran.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The 75th annual Theatre World Awards ceremony will be held tonight!

The Theatre World Awards has announced that film, television, and theater icon Nathan Lane will receive the 7th Annual John Willis Award, and the 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance who will be celebrated at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 3, 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at a Broadway Theatre to be announced shortly.

Check out the full list of winners here!

Jenn Colella, Annaleigh Ashford, and more take part in WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala tonight!

Directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the highly-anticipated summer gala under the stars will celebrate those who shaped our past and guide our future. The evening of dinner and performances at the Delacorte Theater will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Kathryn Chenault, Faith Gay, Suzan-Lori Parks, Julie Rice, and Lauren Rosenkranz.

The cast of the evening will include Annaleigh Ashford, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Alison Cimmet, Jenn Colella, Bridget Everett, Tanesha Gary, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jessica Hecht, Marva Hicks, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephanie Hsu, Bre Jackson, Courtney Jamison, Gizel Jiménez, Ramona Keller, Lisa Kron, Alyse Alan Louis, Shakina Nayfack, Suzan-Lori Parks, Krysta Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessie Shelton, Emily Skeggs, Diana Son, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori, Katie Thompson, Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma, Tatiana Wechsler, Remy Zaken, and many more.

30 Days of Tony: Day 8- Ivo Van Hove Picks Up Two Tonys For A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Director Ivo van Hove has become infamous in the theatre world for his dark and experimental productions. This year, he is once again nominated for his work on the news drama, Network, starring fellow nominee Bryan Cranston.

In 2016, Ivo picked up Tonys for Best Revival of a Play and Best Director for his acclaimed production of Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge starring Mark Strong. Check out a clip from the Tony-winning production!

Awards Coverage: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, THE PROM, and More Win 2019 Drama Desk Awards - Full List!

It's the last big ceremony before the Tony Awards! Drama Desk Award-winning actor Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer and Cellar, "Ugly Betty") hosted The 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards on June 2 at 8PM at The Town Hall in New York City. This marks Urie's fourth consecutive time hosting the ceremony.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. For this reason, Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York's professional theater.

Check out the full list of winners here!

BWW Exclusive: Ephraim Sykes Ain't Too Proud to Beg for a Tony Award!

The legacy of David Ruffin lives on at the Imperial Theatre. That's because 2019 Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes has brought the legend back to life in Ain't Too Proud- the twelve-time Tony- nominated musical about the Temptations.

Ephraim recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how he got the role, how he learned to embody Ruffin eight times a week, and so much more. Watch the full interview!

What we're watching: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning

The cast of Hadestown made an appearance on CBS This Morning, as part of their Saturday Sessions series. Cast members took the stage to perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down.'

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits IN THE HEIGHTS Film Casting Call

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance at an open casting call for the upcoming film adaptation of his musical, In The Heights.

"I've been looking forward to this day the most," he said, addressing the group of auditioners. "The fact that we are filming the entire movie in the neighborhood that it's about is a dream come true for me."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





