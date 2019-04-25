Sofitel New York Unveils Special Tony Awards Suite

The Official Hotel Partner for the 73nd annual Tony Awards, Sofitel New York has raised the curtain on its annual tribute to Broadway. Back for an encore, with several new embellishments, are the luxury Midtown hotel's show-stopping Tony Awards Suite and a $100K Tony Awards hotel guest package which will benefit the arts education programs of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Leading up to the big night will be a lobby exhibition at Sofitel New York titled "Celebrating Our Love of Broadway." On display April 30 through June 10, the exhibit will showcase images of iconic Broadway moments on stage, behind the scenes and on the red carpet that illustrate love in all its incarnations. Accompanying the images will be quotes by the celebrities pictured, revealing their personal thoughts about the moment that has been captured on film.

To create the Tony Awards Suite, Sofitel New York has transformed one of its luxury Terrace Suites with breathtaking views of Manhattan's skyline into a treasure trove of Tony-themed memorabilia and amenities. Among the ovation-worthy offerings are a Tony Awards songbook, scripts from award-winning plays, photographs from famous opening numbers, programs, invitations, and Playbills from 1960 and beyond. Suite guests also enjoy a new video loop featuring footage from this season's top musicals and plays. Personalizing the experience are embroidered pillowcases, bathrobes and towels, and a 1996 Tony poster by Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo. The suite is available for booking through September 4, 2019. Rates start at $2,000 per night.

For two lucky theatre fans, Sofitel New York is offering an exclusive $100K Tony Awards Package with a seven-night stay in the Tony Awards Suite, June 3-10, 2019. Once the package is booked, Sofitel New York will make a $50,000 donation to the Arts Education Programs of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The package includes:

· Two tickets to the Tony Awards Honors Cocktail on June 3, 2019 at Sofitel New York

· Two VIP House Seats to the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 with an opportunity to walk the red carpet

· Fashion and styling provided by CFDA fashion designer and Time100 honoree Christian Siriano for a red carpet debut

· Hair and makeup

· Two tickets to the Official Tony Awards Gala and After Party at The Plaza Hotel

· Two House Seats for three 2019 Tony-nominated performances of the guest's choosing

The $100K Tony Awards Package is valid for booking through May 22. Reservations can be made Monday-Friday by calling 212-782-3013 or by emailing Daniel.Harpaz@sofitel.com.

Elite Experiences for Le Club AccorHotels Members

Le Club AccorHotels members are also privy to Elite Tony Awards packages and experiences. From 20,000 rewards points, members can book either of the following Elite Experiences with the option of adding a night in a Superior Room and breakfast at Gaby Brasserie:

· Elite Experience #1 features two tickets to the Tony Honors Cocktail at Sofitel New York on June 3, 2019 and a backstage theatre tour.

· Elite Experience #2 includes two VIP tickets to the Tony Awards on June 9, complete with red carpet, a pre-reception at Radio City Music Hall, the telecast, and after party and gala at the Plaza Hotel.

"We are thrilled to once again share pieces of theatre history of the Tony Awards with the Sofitel New York. We hope that theatre fans from around the globe will enjoy some behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen moments from Tony Awards past," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

Hosted by James Corden, the 73nd Annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. For more information on the Tony Awards, please visit www.TonyAwards.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images





