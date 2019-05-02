Breaking: Milligan, Styles, Pope & More Receive Theatre World Awards; Lane Awarded Lifetime Achievement

The Theatre World Awards has announced, today, film, television, and theater icon Nathan Lane will receive the 7th Annual John Willis Award, and the 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance who will be celebrated at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 3, 2019 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at a Broadway Theatre to be announced shortly.

2019 Theatre World Award Honorees

Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance during

the 2018-2019 theatrical season

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill A Mockingbird

Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

James Davis, Oklahoma!

Micaela Diamond, The Cher Show

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Simone Missick, Paradise Blue

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Colton Ryan, Girl from The North Country

Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World "family." In what has become a highly entertaining and often touching tradition, 12 previous winners serve as the presenters, and often relive moments from past ceremonies and share wonderful stories rarely heard at other theatrical awards.

The John Willis Award is given for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to honor the man who created and maintained the Theatre World tradition for 66 years, encouraging new talent in an often-challenging business. The John Willis Award is presented annually by the Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors to an individual whose lifetime achievements and personal generosity to the Theatre Community merit special recognition and acknowledgement. Previous recipients of the _John Willis Award_ include Victor Garber, Glenn Close, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Christopher Plummer, and Alan Alda.

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors. Stephen Nachamie is set to direct the evening's activities.

The Theatre World Award winners were chosen by the Theatre World Awards Committee which is comprised of Roma Torre (NY1), David Cote (Time Out New York, Emeritus), Joe Dziemianowicz (New York Daily News, Emeritus), Peter Filichia (The Newark Star-Ledger, Emeritus), Harry Haun (The Observer), Elysa Gardner (USA Today, Emeritus), and Frank Scheck* (The Hollywood Reporter).

The 11th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honoree will be announced shortly.

