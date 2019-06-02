Podcast: BroadwayRadio Releases Fourth Annual Tony Omnibus Episode

The show features 2019 Tony nominees Beth Leavel, David Korins, Dominique Morisseau, and Warren Carlyle, as well as journalists Ashley Steves and Diep Tran.

This episode of "Tell Me More" is BroadwayRadio's fourth annual Tony Omnibus Episode. In the 2019 edition, Matt Tamanini spoke with six individuals; four 2019 Tony nominees and two of our favorite theatre journalists.

The four nominees that Matt spoke with come from four different disciplines within the Broadway community. First he speaks with the Tony-winning star of "The Prom," Beth Leavel. Then he spoke with theatre and entertainment writer Ashley Steves. The pair discussed the importance and impact of "What the Constitution Means to Me."

Next, Matt talked to David Korins, Tony-winning scenic designer behind the spectacularly unique set for "Beetlejuice." Then, Matt talked to the Tony-nominated, McArthur Genius winning book writer of "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," Dominique Morisseau.

Following that is a chat between Matt and American Theatre's senior editor Diep Tran about her recent article advocating for the Tony Awards to include work from outside of Broadway's 41 theaters. Finally, the episode concludes with Tony-winning choreographer of "Kiss Me Kate," Warren Carlyle.

Listen to the episode now:

Intro: 00:00:10

Beth Leavel: 00:02:35

Ashley Steves: 00:24:22

David Korins: 00:38:08

Dominique Morisseau: 00:59:23

Diep Tran: 01:23:10

Warren Carlyle: 01:40:02

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

Music in episode:

"The Lady's Improving" from "The Prom" Original Cast Album

"It's Not About Me" from "The Prom" Original Cast Album

Highlights from "What the Constitution Means to Me" at New York Theatre Workshop

"Dead Mom" from "Beetlejuice" Original Cast Album

"My Girl" from "Ain't Too Proud" Original Cast Album

"100 Years of Subterranean Blues" from the "Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future" Off-Broadway Premiere

"Too Darn Hot" from the "Kiss Me Kate" 2019 Broadway Revival





