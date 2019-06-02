Tonys Talk: Ephraim Sykes Ain't Too Proud to Beg for a Tony Award!

The legacy of David Ruffin lives on at the Imperial Theatre. That's because 2019 Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes has brought the legend back to life in Ain't Too Proud- the twelve-time Tony- nominated musical about the Temptations.

I'm on the stage with five, young black, male leads- that hardly happens ever. I look into the audience and I see people who look like me. It feels like our community has a place to come now... This is really happening, and it's opening up doors for other people like myself. - Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how he got the role, how he learned to embody Ruffin eight times a week, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





