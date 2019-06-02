2019 AWARDS SEASON
Tonys Talk: Gideon Glick Talks Channeling His Inner-Child in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Jun. 2, 2019  

Dill Harris is a character that the world first got to know on the page, either in or outside of the classroom. This season, Broadway favorite Gideon Glick is bringing the boy to life onstage in the nine-time Tony-nominated adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

It's amazing to be a part of something that's old and new all at once... Dill is an extraordinary character and Aaron [Sorkin] has done an extraordinary job of bringing him into this piece. I just feel really lucky that I get to play this part. - Gideon Glick

Gideon recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about adapting a classic character for the stage, why the message of Mockingbird is so important, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!

