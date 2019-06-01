VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HADESTOWN Perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down' on CBS This Morning

The cast of Hadestown made an appearance on CBS This Morning, as part of their Saturday Sessions series. Cast members took the stage to perform 'Wait For Me' and 'When the Chips Are Down.'

Check out the performances below!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown has been nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Eva Noblezada - Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell - Best Book of a Musical, Anaïs Mitchell - Best Original Score, André De Shields - Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Amber Gray - Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Hauck - Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Michael Krass - Best Costume Design of a Musical, Bradley King - Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Best Sound Design of a Musical, Rachel Chavkin - Best Direction of a Musical, David Neumann Best Choreography, and Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Best Orchestrations.





