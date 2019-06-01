VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits IN THE HEIGHTS Film Casting Call

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance at an open casting call for the upcoming film adaptation of his musical, In The Heights.

"I've been looking forward to this day the most," he said, addressing the group of auditioners. "The fact that we are filming the entire movie in the neighborhood that it's about is a dream come true for me."

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





