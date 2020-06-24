Wake Up With BWW 6/24: Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Work to PHANTOM in London, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Cameron Mackintosh confirmed that repair work will need to be done to Hey Majesty's Theatre and the West End Phantom of the Opera set. He has not said whether or not the production will be 'revamped' as it is rumored.

Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney+! During the interview, GMA shared a special sneak peek of Odom, Jr. performing 'The Room Where It Happens' from the hit musical.

Disney+ has also shared the official character posters for the upcoming Hamilton film! Check them out below!

1) Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown period, reopening in 2021 in a revamped version. Today, Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group issued a statement in response.. (more...)

2) QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?

We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Parodies OKLAHOMA! to Make Fun of Trump's Tulsa Rally

by TV News Desk

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert poked fun at the low turnout for Trump's Tulsa rally by parodying the title song from the hit musical Oklahoma! . (more...)

4) VIDEO: GMA Shares a Sneak Peek of Leslie Odom Jr. Performing 'The Room Where It Happens' From the HAMILTON Film

by TV News Desk

Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney+! During the interview, GMA shared a special sneak peek of Odom, Jr. performing 'The Room Wheer It Happens' from the hit musical.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Disney+ Releases HAMILTON Film Character Posters

Disney+ has shared the official character posters for the upcoming Hamilton film, which is set to debut on the streamer July 3!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Gilbert L. Bailey II hosts Broadway Song/Story Time for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Richard Ridge chats live with Darren Criss, today at noon! Tune in right here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Nominations Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: The Best Of The Decade

BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 18th annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.

This year we are celebrating the Best of the last Decade of Broadway & NYC Theatre. Productions are eligible which opened in the 2009-2010 season through 2020

What we're watching: Norm Lewis Gives a Special Performance of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Lincoln Center

CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason heads to Lincoln Center to see how the famed venue is handling their first closure in 61 years and how they're finding healing through the arts.

He asked Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis to bring music back to Lincoln Center with a special performance. Lewis took to the Lincoln Center plaza to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the song that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) adopted as its official song.

