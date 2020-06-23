VIDEO: Norm Lewis Gives a Special Performance of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Lincoln Center

CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason heads to Lincoln Center to see how the famed venue is handling their first closure in 61 years.

Mason also looks at how they're finding healing through the arts, and asked Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis to bring music back to Lincoln Center with a special performance.

Lewis took to the Lincoln Center plaza to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the song that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) adopted as its official song. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is one of the most cherished songs of the African American Civil Rights Movement and is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Watch the performance below!

For the first time in its 61-year history, New York City's @LincolnCenter is closed.@AnthonyMasonCBS looks at how they're finding healing through the arts & asked Tony-nominated actor & singer @normlewis777 to bring music back to the famed venue, with a special performance. pic.twitter.com/4oCX2pGeyq - CBS THIS MORNING (@CBSThisMorning) June 23, 2020

