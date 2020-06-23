VIDEO: Norm Lewis Gives a Special Performance of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Lincoln Center

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason heads to Lincoln Center to see how the famed venue is handling their first closure in 61 years.

Mason also looks at how they're finding healing through the arts, and asked Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis to bring music back to Lincoln Center with a special performance.

Lewis took to the Lincoln Center plaza to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the song that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) adopted as its official song. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is one of the most cherished songs of the African American Civil Rights Movement and is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Watch the performance below!


Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Parodies OKLAHOMA! to Make Fun of Trump's Tulsa Rally
  • VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Rates The President's Performance At His Tulsa Rally
  • VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Talks About His New Podcast 'Working It Out'
  • VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Ooh Laa' on THE TONIGHT SHOW