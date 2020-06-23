VIDEO: GMA Shares a Sneak Peek of Leslie Odom Jr. Performing 'The Room Where It Happens' From the HAMILTON Film

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom, Jr. was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney+! During the interview, GMA shared a special sneak peek of Odom, Jr. performing "The Room Wheer It Happens" from the hit musical.

Odom, Jr. also spoke about the upcoming film he stars in, "One Night in Miami," where he plays the legendary soul singer Sam Cooke.

Watch the clip and the interview below!

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."

