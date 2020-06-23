VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Parodies OKLAHOMA! to Make Fun of Trump's Tulsa Rally

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert poked fun at the low turnout for Trump's Tulsa rally by parodying the title song from the hit musical Oklahoma!

The Late Show changed the lyrics to the famous song which went, "Oklahoma, where the crowd turnout was really lame, and the empty seats were there to great a man who's probably insane. Oklahoma, the speech went horribly awry. Thanks to TikTok fans and K-Pop stans, the upper deck is bluer than the sky."

Here the full song below!

