Nominations Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: The Best Of The Decade

Jun. 23, 2020  

BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 18th annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say!

This year we are celebrating the Best of the last Decade of Broadway & NYC Theatre! Productions are eligible which opened in the 2009-2010 season through 2020!

Make sure your Broadway favorites of the last decade are represented when voting opens Thursday, July 9th!

Nominations are now open through Tuesday July 7th!

Now celebrating 18 years, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind.

