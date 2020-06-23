Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown period, reopening in 2021 in a revamped version. Today, Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group issued a statement in response.

The statement says: "Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group have over the last few months of the London run and since the enforced closure of The Phantom of the Opera due to Covid-19 undertaken a number of specialist inspections to see how much repair and maintenance work is needed to be done to the physical production and the Theatre. The conclusion is that unfortunately the work is so considerable, a period of extended closure is urgently needed.

"The set of this, the original production, is now over 34 years old and unsurprisingly many of the scenic elements are coming to the end of their natural life, which was never envisaged to be as long as this when first built. LW Theatres, operator of Her Majesty's Theatre, also need to attend to a number of remedial works on this historic building that for the last four decades has only been able to undertake decorative work."

Cameron Mackintosh says: "It is heart-breaking for me as I am sure it is for all my employees to have all of my productions close down in London and the regions. I am determined that my shows, including The Phantom Of The Opera, will come back in 2021 when it is practical, safe and sensible to do so."

