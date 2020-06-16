Wake Up With BWW 6/16: PETER PAN LIVE! Streams This Weekend, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday, June 19 at 2pm EDT.

Billy Porter has released the music video for his single "For What It's Worth." Paying homage to the protests against police brutality happening across the country, the video is entirely made up of footage from the demonstrations.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, and More Sing 'Beautiful City' in Honour of the NHS

by Stage Tube

Scottish stars of stage and screen, including John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith and Alex Norton with nearly thirty West End performers, have together recorded a spirit-lifting rendition of Beautiful City from Stephen Schwartz's musical Godspell.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson

Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited! Dench showed off her moves with Williams in a new video, in which they recreated a viral TikTok dance!. (more...)

3) Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan headlined a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A replay of the concert will also be available to watch one time only at 3PM on June 15th, TODAY!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, & More in the New Trailer for THE POLITICIAN Season Two

by TV News Desk

Netflix has shared a new trailer for season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and more!. (more...)

5) PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast with The Shows Must Go On

Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday, June 19 at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 48 hours. The stream will be available on The Show Must Go On's YouTube channel, and right here on BroadwayWorld.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Semiramide, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Gaelen Gilliland hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, and Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- BC/EFA hosts Trivia Tuesday today at 5pm! Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. Tune in on Facebook here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns tonight at 6pm with special guests! Tune in on Twitch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The National Black Theatre Team Makes Statement With A SEAT AT OUR TABLE

The team at the National Black Theatre has penned an article exclusively for BroadwayWorld, discussing their thoughts on this current moment in time, their plans moving forward and more.

What we're watching: Billy Porter Uses Releases Music Video for 'For What It's Worth'

Billy Porter has released the music video for his single "For What It's Worth." Paying homage to the protests against police brutality happening across the country, the video is entirely made up of footage from the demonstrations.

Social Butterfly: Taylor Louderman Announces via Instagram That She Has Gotten Married

Taylor Louderman took to Instagram to share some very exciting news... she has gotten married!

In the post, Louderman shared: "We got married in the time of corona!!!! And as sad as we were to not have EVERYONE we love there, we so enjoyed a quaint, picture-perfect day. We know how lucky we are and we are so grateful!"

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laurie Metcalf, who turns 65 today!

Laurie Metcalf received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women and a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for A Doll's House, Part 2. She has also received Tony nominations for Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete." She will be seen in the upcoming television series, "The Conners." Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

