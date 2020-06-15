PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast with The Shows Must Go On
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday, June 19 at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 48 hours. The stream will be available on The Show Must Go On's YouTube channel, and right here on BroadwayWorld.
Peter Pan Live! was previously scheduled to air on June 5.
Allison Williams stars in the title role and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars as the villainous Captain Hook in the timeless classic about a boy who never wants to grow up. Tony Award winner Christian Borle plays both Smee, the dastardly right-hand to Captain Hook, as well as George Darling, the no-nonsense father of the Darling children.
The cast also includes five-time Tony Award nominee Kelli O'Hara as Mrs. Darling, Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, one of the three Darling children, and Alanna Saunders as Tiger Lily, the Native American who rules her "islanders" on Neverland. Oscar, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominee Minnie Driver serves as narrator and adult Wendy Darling.
This musical masterpiece tells the beloved story of Peter Pan, the mischievous little boy who ran away to Neverland. Get ready for show-stopping stars, stunning costumes, extravagant sets, and delightful music that will have everyone in your home singing along. From executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron comes a soaring holiday event guaranteed to take viewers on a magical and musical journey to the second star to the right.
