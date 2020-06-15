Taylor Louderman Announces via Instagram That She Has Gotten Married
Taylor Louderman took to Instagram to share some very exciting news... she has gotten married!
In the post, Louderman shared: "We got married in the time of corona!!!! And as sad as we were to not have EVERYONE we love there, we so enjoyed a quaint, picture-perfect day. We know how lucky we are and we are so grateful!"
Check out her post below!
Look at this guy! Look how cool that ring looks on his finger! ? We got married in the time of corona!!!! And as sad as we were to not have EVERYONE we love there, we so enjoyed a quaint, picture-perfect day. We know how lucky we are and we are so grateful! a??i??a??i??a??i??a??i?? love is the best thing on this earth ?? everyone deserves it.
A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on Jun 15, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT
