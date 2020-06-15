VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Shows Off Moves in TikTok Video With Her Grandson

Dame Judi Dench has been creating TikTok videos with her grandson, Sam Williams, while in lockdown. Now, the pair has finally reunited!

Dench showed off her moves with Williams in a new video, in which they recreated a viral TikTok dance!

Watch the video below!

Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton. She was most recently seen in the film adaptation of Cats, as Old Deuteronomy.

