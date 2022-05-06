Wake Up With BWW 5/6: Final Tony Eligibility Ruling, Encores! INTO THE WOODS Opens, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Sara Bareilles, Neil Patrick Harris

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today's top stories include final Tony Award eligibility rulings for Funny Girl, A Strange Loop, and more.

Plus go inside the opening performance for Into The Woods at Encores!, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: The Cast of Encores! INTO THE WOODS Takes Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Performances officially began last night for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (May 4 - 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

Actors' Equity Association Files Double-Breasting Grievance Against Producers of WAITRESS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Actors' Equity Association has opened a grievance against Barry and Fran Weissler and the National Artists Management Company (NAMCO), the licensors of Waitress, for double-breasting - profiting from union and non-union workers at the same time. . (more...)

EMOJILAND Announces Cast and First Dates For US Tour

by Stephi Wild

Emojiland has announced casting and the first dates for its upcoming US tour! The tour kicks off this June in Columbus, OH.. (more...)

VIDEO: See Neil Patrick Harris, Sara Bareilles & More in Encores! INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods, which opened yesterday, May 4, is set to run through May 15. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the run is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Performs 'Make Me A Woman' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

This morning, the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire performed 'Make Me a Woman' on the TODAY Show as part of their 'Best of Broadway' week. The performance included Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, and more.. (more...)

Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Final Eligibility Rulings for FUNNY GIRL, A STRANGE LOOP & More

by Team BWW

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of fifteen Broadway productions for the 2021-2022 season. This was the third and final time the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. . (more...)

Palace Theatre Completes Lifting as Part of TSX Broadway Project

by Stephi Wild

The lifting of the Palace Theatre has been completed, marking a milestone in the TSX Broadway project. The theatre's new position is 30 feet about street level, within the podium of the 47-story Times Square hotel tower.. (more...)

Timothée Chalamet's West End Stage Debut in 4000 MILES Canceled At London's Old Vic

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Old Vic's production of Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles, which was set to feature the West End debut of Timothée Chalamet starring opposite Dame Eileen Atkins, has been cancelled. The play was previously set to open in April of 2020, and was postponed due to the pandemic. . (more...)

Last Night's Performance of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Cancelled Due to Billy Crystal Having the Flu

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night's performance of Mr. Saturday Night has been cancelled due to Billy Crystal having the flu. . (more...)

