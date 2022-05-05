VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Performs 'Make Me A Woman' on the TODAY SHOW

This morning, the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire performed "Make Me a Woman" on the TODAY Show as part of their "Best of Broadway" week.

The performance included Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, and more.

Mrs. Doubtfire also features Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), Peter Bartlett (Mr. Jolly), Charity Angél Dawson (Wanda Sellner), Mark Evans (Stuart Dunmire), Analise Scarpaci (Lydia Hillard) and as well as Titus Landegger, Tyler Wladis, Austin Elle Fisher, Ava Gail Prince, Renée Reid, Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Now playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theater, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

TODAY's Best of Broadway also featured performances from the casts of Company, Mr. Saturday Night, and Six. More information on the lineup can be found here.

Watch the performance here: