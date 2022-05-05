Palace Theatre Completes Lifting as Part of TSX Broadway Project

The lifting of the Palace Theatre has been completed, marking a milestone in the TSX Broadway project, New York Yimby reports. The theatre's new position is 30 feet about street level, within the podium of the 47-story Times Square hotel tower.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the project was designed to free up the ground level for retail space. TSX Tower will also offer hotel rooms, restaurants, a stage facing onto Times Square and more.

The next phase of the project is to restore the theater, which will be done by PBDW Architects.

TSX Broadway was designed by Perkins Eastman and Mancini Duffy and developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group.

Read more on New York Yimby.

The Palace Theatre most recently was home to The Spongebob Musical in 2018.

Designed by Milwaukee architects Kirchoff & Rose, the theater was funded by Martin Beck and opened in 1913. From its opening to about 1929, the Palace was considered among vaudeville performers as the flagship of Benjamin Franklin Keith and Edward Franklin Albee II's organization.

The Palace was most successful as a vaudeville house in the 1910s and 1920s. Under RKO Theatres, it became a movie palace called the RKO Palace Theatre in the 1930s, though it continued to host intermittent vaudeville shows in the 1950s. The Nederlander Organization purchased the Palace in 1965 and reopened the venue as a Broadway theater the next year. The theater closed for an extensive renovation from 1987 to 1991, when the original building was demolished and replaced with the DoubleTree Suites Times Square Hotel. The DoubleTree Hotel was itself demolished in 2019 to make way for the TSX Broadway development.