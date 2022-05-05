EMOJILAND Announces Cast and First Dates For US Tour

Emojiland has announced casting and the first dates for its upcoming US tour! The tour kicks off this June in Columbus, OH.

After its critically-acclaimed sold out run in NYMF 2018, the new musical Emojiland made a return to New York in a limited Off-Broadway engagement beginning Thursday, January 9, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). Emojiland garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.



Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

Cast:

Michael C. Brown (he/him) - as SKULL

Allyson Gishi (she/her) - as a SWING

Dahlya Glick (they/them) - as PERSON IN BUSINESS SUIT LEVITATING

Christopher Hobson (he/they) - as SUNNY

Sarah Isola (she/her) - as SMIZE

Steven Klenk (he/him) - as PRINCE

Jaden Dominique Lewis (she/her) - as CONSTRUCTION WORKER

Keith Mankowski (he/him) - as GUARDSPERSON

Oshie Mellon (she/her) - as KISSY FACE

Sheridan Mirador (he/him) - as NERD FACE

Gina Morgigno (she/her) - as PRINCESS

Maeghin Mueller (she/her) - as PILE OF POO

Zachary A. Myers (they/she) - as POLICE OFFICER

Samantha N. Sostarich (she/her) - as a SWING

Andrew Tufano (he/him) - as PERSON DANCING

Alana Walker (she/her) - as PERSON DANCING

Eustace J. Williams (he/him) - as a SWING

Tour Dates

June 3-5, 2022 - Southern Theatre at Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (Columbus, OH)

June 10-12, 2022 - Mortensen Hall at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts (Hartford, CT)

June 14-19, 2022 - Shubert Theatre at The Boch Center (Boston, MA)

June 21-26, 2022 - Miller Theatre at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

More to be announced!

Learn more at https://www.emojiland.com/.