Wake Up With BWW 5/4: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, and More!

Last night were the Lucille Lortel Awards, held virtually and livestreamed online. Check out the full list of winners below, and rewatch the ceremony if you missed it!

1) Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'

Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future of re-opening theatres looks like.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'

Ben Platt, along with his brothers Jonah Platt and Henry Platt, took to YouTube to post a beautiful arrangement of Ahavat Olam by Gabe Mann and Piper Rutman.. (more...)

3) PHOTO: Lea Michele Reveals Her First Pregnancy Photo!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child! Lea and Zandy began dating in 2017, and tied the knot in California in 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets

Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness.'. (more...)

5) Broadway Books: 10 Theatre-Themed History Books to Read While Staying Inside!

Looking for something new to read while stuck inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 of our favorite theatre-themed history books to fill the void!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with 54/54/54. Watch the show live on YouTube tonight at 6:30pm here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with John Owen-Jones. Check it out here!

Awards: The winners have been announced for this year's Lucille Lortel Awards! Check out the full list here!

If you missed yesterday's livestream of the awards ceremony, watch it below:

BWW Exclusive: Watch ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Stars Jane Levy and Skylar Astin Test Their Broadway Knowledge!

How well do Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy and Skylar Astin know their Broadway trivia? Watch as they test their theater knowledge!

What we're watching: Lincoln Center Honors Those We've Lost With #MemorialForUsAll

Join Lincoln Center in honoring those we've lost with the inaugural #MemorialForUsAll, led by Jazz at Lincoln Center's very own Wynton Marsalis in the New Orleans tradition. #MemorialForUsAll is a secular community remembrance, welcoming all to celebrate the lives of those who have left us too soon through small gestures of music.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants Fans to Write Their Own Lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man' From SCHOOL OF ROCK!

For this week's Sunday Singalong, Andrew Lloyd Webber is encouraging fans to write their own lyrics to Stick It To The Man from School of Rock! Webber played a bit of the song with some blanks, and fans can fill them in with their own renditions.

For today's Sunday Singalong, it's the song from School Of Rock that you've all been asking for... Stick It To The Man! Andrew wants to hear you add your own lyrics! - #TeamALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/nBB8UUcPaP - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 3, 2020

