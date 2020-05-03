Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lincoln Center Honors Those We've Lost With #MemorialForUsAll
Join Lincoln Center in honoring those we've lost with the inaugural #MemorialForUsAll, led by Jazz at Lincoln Center's very own Wynton Marsalis in the New Orleans tradition.
#MemorialForUsAll is a secular community remembrance, welcoming all to celebrate the lives of those who have left us too soon through small gestures of music.
Watch the video below!
If you've lost a loved one recently, please submit their name to be included in a future memorial: https://bit.ly/2Ymxtuw
The video includes:
Musicians:
- Gregory Agid
- Chris Crenshaw
- Vince Giordano
- Victor Goines
- Wycliff Gordon
- Jon-Erik Kellso
- Jason Marsalis
- Wynton Marsalis
- Ted Nash Shannon
- Powell Marcus
- Printup Herlin
- Riley Camille
- Thurman Maurice
- Trosclair Don Vappie
- Dr. Michael White
Spoken word: Wendell Pierce
Partners:
- The Interfaith Center of New York
- New York Disaster Interfaith Services
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn
- The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships
- NYC Office of the Mayor
- The New York Board of Rabbis Union
- Theological Seminary in the City of New York
- Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
- Jazz at Lincoln Center