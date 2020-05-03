Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lincoln Center Honors Those We've Lost With #MemorialForUsAll

Join Lincoln Center in honoring those we've lost with the inaugural #MemorialForUsAll, led by Jazz at Lincoln Center's very own Wynton Marsalis in the New Orleans tradition.

#MemorialForUsAll is a secular community remembrance, welcoming all to celebrate the lives of those who have left us too soon through small gestures of music.

Watch the video below!

If you've lost a loved one recently, please submit their name to be included in a future memorial: https://bit.ly/2Ymxtuw

The video includes:

Musicians:

Spoken word: Wendell Pierce

Partners:

  • The Interfaith Center of New York
  • New York Disaster Interfaith Services
  • Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn
  • The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships
  • NYC Office of the Mayor
  • The New York Board of Rabbis Union
  • Theological Seminary in the City of New York
  • Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
  • Jazz at Lincoln Center
