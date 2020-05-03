VIDEO: Lincoln Center Honors Those We've Lost With #MemorialForUsAll

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join Lincoln Center in honoring those we've lost with the inaugural #MemorialForUsAll, led by Jazz at Lincoln Center's very own Wynton Marsalis in the New Orleans tradition.

#MemorialForUsAll is a secular community remembrance, welcoming all to celebrate the lives of those who have left us too soon through small gestures of music.

Watch the video below!

If you've lost a loved one recently, please submit their name to be included in a future memorial: https://bit.ly/2Ymxtuw

The video includes:

Musicians:

Gregory Agid

Chris Crenshaw

Vince Giordano

Victor Goines

Wycliff Gordon

Jon-Erik Kellso

Jason Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis

Ted Nash Shannon

Powell Marcus

Printup Herlin

Riley Camille

Thurman Maurice

Trosclair Don Vappie

Dr. Michael White

Spoken word: Wendell Pierce

Partners:

The Interfaith Center of New York

New York Disaster Interfaith Services

Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships

NYC Office of the Mayor

The New York Board of Rabbis Union

Theological Seminary in the City of New York

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Jazz at Lincoln Center





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You