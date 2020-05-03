BWW Exclusive: Watch ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Stars Jane Levy and Skylar Astin Test Their Broadway Knowledge!

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
How well do Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy and Skylar Astin know their Broadway trivia? Watch below as they test their theater knowledge before tonight's season finale at 9pm EST on NBC!

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.

Watch the promo for the season finale HERE!

