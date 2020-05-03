Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'

Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future of re-opening theatres looks like.

"The truth is, until social distancing doesn't exist anymore, we can't even plan to reopen," he said. "And I think from the moment social distancing doesn't exist anymore, it will take us four to five months to actually get the actors back together. I think the truth is we won't be able to come back until early next year."

Mackintosh goes on to say that theatres re-opening with social distancing guidelines in place would be a "horrible experience."

"We want the audience to feel safe, and we want the actors to feel safe," he said. "An audience going together spaced out would be a horrible experience. It's the experience that makes it so unique."

Listen to the full episode here.





