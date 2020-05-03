2020 AWARDS SEASON
The Winners Are In for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards- The Full List!

Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund tonight, May 3, at 7pm. The online event will bring together theatre performers, industry veterans, and fans worldwide in a celebration of Off-Broadway. Donations can be made at http://actorsfund.org/lortel.

Winners List (Updating Live!)

Outstanding Play

BLKS
Produced by MCC Theater
Written by Aziza Barnes

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Heroes of the Fourth Turning *WINNER!*
Produced by Playwrights Horizons
Written by Will Arbery

Is This A Room
Produced by Vineyard Theatre
Conceived by Tina Satter

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Produced by Ars Nova
Created by The Mad Ones and Phillip James Brannon, Brad Heberlee, Carmen M. Herlihy, January LaVoy

Outstanding Musical

A Strange Loop
Produced by Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

In The Green
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Grace McLean

Octet *WINNER!*
Produced by Signature Theatre
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

Soft Power
Produced by The Public Theater and Center Theatre Group
Play and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

The Secret Life of Bees
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd

Outstanding Revival

A Bright Room Called Day
Produced by The Public Theater
Written by Tony Kushner

Fires in the Mirror
Produced by Signature Theatre
Written by Anna Deavere Smith
Performed by Michael Benjamin Washington

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf *WINNER!*
Produced by The Public Theater
Written by Ntozake Shange

Little Shop of Horrors
Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

MAC BETH
Produced by Red Bull Theater
Written by William Shakespeare, Adapted by Erica Schmidt

Outstanding Solo Show

Bella Bella
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Written and Performed by Harvey Fierstein

Dana H. *WINNER!*
Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group
Written by Lucas Hnath
Performed by Deirdre O'Connell

the way she spoke
Produced by Audible
Written by Isaac Gomez
Performed by Kate del Castillo

We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time
Produced by The Public Theater and Goodman Theatre
Written and Performed by David Cale, Lyrics by David Cale, Music by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh

Where We Stand
Produced by WP Theater in association with Baltimore Center Stage
Written and Performed by Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Outstanding Director

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Tina Satter, Is This A Room
Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Annie Tippe, Octet *WINNER!*
Les Waters, Dana H.

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone
Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop
Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power
Travis Wall, The Wrong Man *WINNER!*

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements *WINNER!*
Raúl Esparza, Seared
Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence
Aaron Yoo, The Headlands

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Emily Davis, Is This A Room *WINNER!*
April Matthis, Toni Stone
Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare
Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Garcia, Continuity
Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band *WINNER!*
Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day
Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning *WINNER!*
Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors
Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
Francis Jue, Soft Power
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop *WINNER!*
Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die
Grace McLean, In The Green *WINNER!*

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors *WINNER! (tie)*
Alex Gibson, Octet
Gus Halper, Sing Street
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop *WINNER! (tie)*

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green
Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man
Kuhoo Verma, Octet *WINNER!*

Outstanding Scenic Design

You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie *WINNER!*
Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Tim Mackabee, Seared
James Noone, London Assurance
Clint Ramos, Soft Power

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, BLKS
Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop
Oana Botez, In The Green
Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf *WINNER! (tie)*
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare *WINNER! (tie)*

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning *WINNER!*
Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror
Tyler Micoleau, Socrates
Barbara Samuels, In The Green
Jen Schriever, Power Strip

Outstanding Sound Design

Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. *WINNER!*
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
Hidenori Nakajo, Octet
Nicholas Pope, In The Green

Outstanding Projection Design

stephan mazurek, Mojada
Lisa Renkel and Possible, Emojiland the Musical
Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands *WINNER!*
Hannah Wasileski, Anatomy of a Suicide
Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror



