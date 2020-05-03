The Winners Are In for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards- The Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund tonight, May 3, at 7pm. The online event will bring together theatre performers, industry veterans, and fans worldwide in a celebration of Off-Broadway. Donations can be made at http://actorsfund.org/lortel.

Tune in right here at 7pm to watch live!





