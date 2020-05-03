VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'

Ben Platt, along with his brothers Jonah Platt and Henry Platt, took to YouTube to post a beautiful arrangement of Ahavat Olam by Gabe Mann and Piper Rutman.

The piano accompaniment featured in the video is played by Gabe Mann.

Watch the video below!

Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." He received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His credits include roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt leads an all-star cast in the new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."

Jonah Platt is a multi-platform creator and performer, working across many aspects of the entertainment industry. Recent directing credits include IAMA Theater Company's Broadway Backwards and the critically lauded production of DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD at The Blank Theater in LA, which was twice extended and awarded a Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore Selection. He also directed and produced ONE NIGHT STAND: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL, which performed completely improvised musicals around the world, including sold-out runs at Hollywood's Hudson Theater, the New York Musical Theater Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Some of Jonah's best known acting credits include "Fiyero" in Broadway's smash hit WICKED, "Jack" in the Lifetime film I'LL BE WATCHING opposite Janel Parrish, and most recently NBC's Emmy-winning JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: LIVE starring John Legend. He has worked on the writing staffs of several network TV comedies and is currently co-writing the stage musical adaptation of Lois Lowry's bestselling novel THE GIVER.





