VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets

Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series "connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness."

Among those who have participated so far are Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen, Fra Fee, Katie Rose Clarke, and more!

Check out all of the videos that have been posted so far!

Eva Noblezada and Rob Houchen - "Word of Your Body"

Max von Essen and Anna O'Byrne - "All I Ask Of You"

Katie Rose Clarke and Fra Fee - "Say It Somehow"

Eden Espinosa and Alistair Brammer - "Suddenly Seymour"

Jason Manford and Jon Jon Briones - "We Can Do It"

Lea Salonga and David Bedella - "A Little Priest"





