VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series "connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing duets during this time of theatre darkness."
Among those who have participated so far are Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen, Fra Fee, Katie Rose Clarke, and more!
Check out all of the videos that have been posted so far!
Eva Noblezada and Rob Houchen - "Word of Your Body"
Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, known for playing Kim in Miss Saigon, in London and on Broadway, currently starring as Eurydice in Hadestown, Broadway. Singing with Rob Houchen, known for Marius at the Les Miserables staged concerts in London. Fabrizio in Light in the Piazza with Dove Cameron. Currently starring in City of Angels, in the West End. Singing 'Word of your Body' from Spring Awakening. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #evanoblezada #springawakening #robhouchen #newyork #london
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT
Max von Essen and Anna O'Byrne - "All I Ask Of You"
Max von Essen, whose many Broadway credits include the original cast of An American in Paris (for which we was nominated for a Tony award), Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and recently as Gleb in Anastasia. Singing with Anna O'Byrne, who recently played Eliza Doolittle in the Dame Julie Andrews directed production of My Fair Lady. Her London credits include Phantom of the Opera, Strangers on a Train and Sweeney Todd for ENO. She also played Christine Daaé in the definitive Australian production of Love Never Dies. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #maxvonessen #annaobyrne #phantomoftheopera #newyork #london
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:35am PDT
Katie Rose Clarke and Fra Fee - "Say It Somehow"
Katie Rose Clarke reprises her role, Clara Johnson, from Light in the Piazza fifteen years after playing the role on Broadway and the much acclaimed PBS broadcast. Some of her other Broadway credits include a record breaking run as Glinda in Wicked, Allegiance and most recently, Ellen in the Miss Saigon revival. She is singing with Fra Fee, who is best known as Courfeyrac from the Les Miserables movie. He recently played Michael Carney in The Ferryman in both London and New York. His many London theatre credits also include Candide, A Winter's Tale, and Transitions at the National Theatre. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #katieroseclarke #frafee #newyork #london
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT
Eden Espinosa and Alistair Brammer - "Suddenly Seymour"
Eden Espinosa is best known for playing Elphaba in the Broadway cast of Wicked and originating the role in the Los Angeles production. Her other Broadway credits include the title role in the original cast of Brooklyn, and Maureen in Rent. Most recently she played the role of Narrator in the Lincoln Center production of Joseph. She sings with Alistair Brammer, best known for playing Chris in the London and Broadway productions of the Miss Saigon revival. His other London credits include Les Miserables, Taboo and the National Theatre's War Horse. Currently he plays the role of Fiyero in the London production of Wicked.
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT
Jason Manford and Jon Jon Briones - "We Can Do It"
Jason Manford is an award winning comedian with numerous television credits in the UK. His stage credits include Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, Leo Bloom in The Producers and Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Most recently he lead the cast of Kander and Ebb's Curtains in the West End. He sings with Jon Jon Briones, who is best known for playing the role of the Engineer in the Miss Saigon revival on Broadway and in London (for which he received an Olivier nomination. He was also part of the original 1989 cast. Jon Jon has worked extensively in film and TV, most recently the Emmy award winning Assassination of Gianni Versace, and will soon lead the cast of new Netflix series Ratched. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #jonjonbriones #jasonmanford #newyork #london #comedy
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:45am PDT
Lea Salonga and David Bedella - "A Little Priest"
Let's celebrate Stephen Sondheim turning 90! Lea Salonga is a Tony and Olivier award winning actress, most known for originating the role of Kim in the 1989 production of Miss Saigon. She is also the voice of Disney's Mulan and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin performing on the Oscar and Globe winning song A Whole New World. Highlights from her numerous Broadway credits include Allegiance, Les Miserables, Flower Drum Song and Once on this Island. She sings with David Bedella, a double Olivier award winning actor based in London. He is best known for originating the role of Satan in Jerry Springer, the Opera for which he won the Olivier award. Some of his other UK theatre credits include In the Heights (Olivier award), The Rocky Horror Show, The Producers and most recently, the original cast of & Juliet in the West End. #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #leasalonga #davidbedella #newyork #london #sondheim To see Lea and other stars sing more Sondheim, head over to http://broadway.com/Sondheim90
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 1, 2020 at 11:44am PDT
