VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants Fans to Write Their Own Lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man' From SCHOOL OF ROCK!
For this week's Sunday Singalong, Andrew Lloyd Webber is encouraging fans to write their own lyrics to Stick It To The Man from School of Rock!
Webber played a bit of the song with some blanks, and fans can fill them in with their own renditions.
Check out the video below!
For today's Sunday Singalong, it's the song from School Of Rock that you've all been asking for... Stick It To The Man! Andrew wants to hear you add your own lyrics! - #TeamALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/nBB8UUcPaP- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 3, 2020
Based on the hit film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within. The musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)