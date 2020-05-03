VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants Fans to Write Their Own Lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man' From SCHOOL OF ROCK!

For this week's Sunday Singalong, Andrew Lloyd Webber is encouraging fans to write their own lyrics to Stick It To The Man from School of Rock!

Webber played a bit of the song with some blanks, and fans can fill them in with their own renditions.

Check out the video below!

Based on the hit film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within. The musical features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You