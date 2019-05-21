Wake Up With BWW 5/21: Obie Award Winners, THE ROSE TATTOO Set For Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday were the Obie Awards! Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Check out the full list of winners below!

Marisa Tomei is set to lead Roundabout's THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway this fall! Trip Cullman is set to direct the upcoming project.

Stephen Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown are teaming up for a concert at the Town Hall! The pair of iconic composers will be joined by Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk next month. Tickets go on sale today!

1) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards were presented last night, May 19, 2019 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!. (more...)

2) Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Join GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO

Superstar of stage and silver screen, American Idol favorite and vocal virtuoso Clay Aiken joins the cast as Teen Angel! Fresh off Broadway as Dimitri in Anastasia, Zach Adkins is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut as the leather jacket wearing heartthrob, Danny Zuko.. (more...)

3) Stephen Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown Will Perform in Concert at the Town Hall

Next up for Jason Robert Brown's concert series is the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, according to The New York Times.. (more...)

4) Tickets Now on Sale for the 2019 Tony Awards!

The Tony Awards are just weeks away, and if you are a Broadway super-fan, you can celebrate in person! A limited number of additional tickets are now available online and by phone (866-858-0008).. (more...)

5) Breaking: Marisa Tomei Will Lead THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway This Fall; Trip Cullman Set to Direct

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo starring Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei as 'Serafina,' directed by Trip Cullman (Roundabout's Significant Other, Choir Boy).. (more...)



2019 Obie Awards:

Winners of the 64th Annual Obie Awards were announced yesterday evening in a ceremony held at New York City's Terminal 5.

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, produced by New York Theatre Workshop, received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, James C. Nicola, and Artistic Director and founder of Theatre For A New Audience, Jeffrey Horowitz received special Obie Awards for Lifetime Achievement. Golden Globe® winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star Rachel Bloom hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street). A complete list of the awards can be found here!

30 Days of Tony: Day 21- Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG TRILOGY Wins The 1983 Tony Award for Best Play

In 1983, a three-act groundbreaking work, Torch Song Trilogy, was one of the big winners on Tony night, picking up awards for Best Play and Best Leading Actor in a play for it's author and leading man, then-newcomer Harvey Fierstein.

This year, the play returned to Broadway in a condensed two-act version titled Torch Song and earned another nomination for Best Revival of A Play.

Check out throwback clip of Harvey and the team of Torch Song Trilogy accepting the 1983 Tony Award for Best Play!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Annette Bening

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Annette Bening!

Set Your DVR...

Beanie Feldstein will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tonight!

-Bryan Cranston will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS tonight!

What we're watching: New MEAN GIRLS Cast Members And Original Faves Get Fetch In Latest Footage!

This spring, Mean Girls on Broadway welcomed a new set of adult women in Tony Award-nominee Jennifer Simard and a brand-new number two for Regina George, Krystina Alabado, who has stepped into the fabulous shoes of Gretchen Weiners.

Check out the two new stars and a slew of established favorites in some fetch new footage from Mean Girls on Broadway!

Social Butterfly: THE CHER SHOW's Cast Celebrates Cher's Birthday!

The Cher Show's got us, babe because the cast of the hit show is celebrating the icon herself, Cher, for her birthday! Check out this video of 2019 Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, Jarrod Spector, and more singing Happy Birthday to the star on her special day!

