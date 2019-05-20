Stephen Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown Will Perform in Concert at the Town Hall

It was announced today that SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown will commemorate the 50th performance in their Artist-in-Residence series by presenting a momentous evening of songs and stories with Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim at Town Hall on Monday, June 24 at 8 pm. Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk joins these theatrical legends for an unforgettable evening of their songs performed in brand new arrangements with an orchestra of New York's finest musicians.

"Every month at SubCulture, my band and I have collaborated with the best singers and songwriters from Broadway and beyond," said Jason Robert Brown. "I knew that for our 50th show in the series, we owed it to our loyal audience to reach for the absolute summit. In my world, that summit is Stephen Sondheim, the man who, more than anyone else on Earth, has influenced my music and lyrics, as well as my very understanding of what a writer is. I am awestruck that Steve accepted my invitation. I can't say it's a dream come true because I would have never dared to dream of anything as incredible as this."

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Brady (www.bradyunited.org), an important cause for Brown, Sondheim, and Marc Kaplan, co-Founder of SubCulture. "Bringing an end to gun violence is imperative, and I am humbled to again be able to support Brady's commitment to addressing this epidemic through education, litigation, and legislation," said Kaplan. In 2016, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented a sold-out fundraiser for Brady - a truly memorable concert of The Last Five Years starring Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 12:00 PM EST on Tuesday, May 21. To purchase tickets, and for more information on the event, please visitwww.TheTownHall.org, or call 800 982 2787.

Brown's residency at SubCulture has featured many guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan and more!

Each performance features music from throughout Brown's career, along with new works in development.

Learn more about the residency at http://subculturenewyork.com/artist-residence/.





