May. 20, 2019  

Tickets Now on Sale for the 2019 Tony Awards!

The Tony Awards are just weeks away and if you are a Broadway super-fan, you can celebrate in person! A limited number of additional tickets are now available online and by phone: (866)-858-0008.

Tickets are priced at $525 or $725 each, plus a $6 facility charge.
Ticketmaster service charges will apply.
There is a six (6) ticket limit per order.
Black tie only, please.
Doors close at 7:00 pm.
All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Photo Credit: Shevett Studios



