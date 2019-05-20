Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Join GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16. Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

Superstar of stage and silver screen, American Idol favorite and vocal virtuoso Clay Aiken joins the cast as Teen Angel!

Clay Aiken most recently starred on Broadway, alongside Ruben Studdard, in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at the Imperial Theater. The New York Times called the production 'A Christmas Miracle'. This came ten years after Clay's critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's Spamalot. On the heels of Idol, he became the first artist in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His subsequent album, Measure Of A Man, also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist. His 2004 holiday release, Merry Christmas With Love, set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history. He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers. Additional TV appearances include: 30 Rock, The Office, Scrubs, Days Of Our Lives, and Law & Order: SVU. Additional 2nd place finishes include: The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014.

Since making its Broadway debut in 1972, Grease, the story of innocent, lovesick Sandy and bad-boy Danny attempting to rekindle a summer romance, has been captivating audiences of all generations. Take a rock 'n' roll trip back to the 1950s with electrifying choreography and unforgettable hits from the iconic movie including: "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Fresh off Broadway as Dimitri in Anastasia, Zach Adkins is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut as the leather jacket wearing heartthrob, Danny Zuko. Joining Mr. Adkins in the role of wholesome new girl, Sandy, is Kristen Martin who returns to Pittsburgh CLO after starring as Ariel in Footloose. Ms. Martin has also been seen on Broadway in Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark, and as Nessa Rose in Wicked. Rounding out this high-energy cast of Pink Ladies and T-Birds is Jackie Burns, another Wicked alum (Broadway and National Tour) who holds the title for Broadway's longest running Elphaba, with over 1,300 performances, as Rizzo; and Damon J. Gillespie, who was featured on NBC's Rise and in Pittsburgh CLO's In the Heights, as Doody. This production will also feature a Teen Ensemble of 14 Pittsburgh CLO Academy students.

GREASE is completed with a talented ensemble including Jordan Alexander, Sky Bennett, Bailee Brinkman, William Bureau, Trevor Clarida, Pricilla Curtis, Croix Dilenno, Jamary Gil, Michael Greer, Jessica Ice, Chloe Kehm, Jeffrey Koch, Natalie Leonard, Meghan Manning, Charlie Patterson, Eric Phelps, Jenna Rifkind, Jake David Smith and Lawson Young.

Also joining the cast is our teen ensemble including Benjamin Godley-Fisher, Trisha Holmes, Caroline Lucas, Jayne Miner, Felicia Niebel, Will Palicki, Jonathan Parker, Madeline Sclichter, Braedan Steffey, Halle Surgil, Cameron Tino, Grace Vensel, Aaron Ventresca and Lucia Williams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You