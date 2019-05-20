Breaking: Marisa Tomei Will Lead THE ROSE TATTOO on Broadway This Fall; Trip Cullman Set to Direct

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a new Broadway production of Tennessee Williams' Tony Award-winning play The Rose Tattoo starring Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei as "Serafina," directed by Trip Cullman (Roundabout's Significant Other, Choir Boy).

A celebrated film star, Ms. Tomei has extensive roots in the New York theater. Tomei reunites with director, and Roundabout alum, Trip Cullman following their acclaimed production of The Rose Tattoo at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016.

The Rose Tattoo will begin preview performances on September 19, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. This is a limited engagement through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

The Rose Tattoo will add to Roundabout's rich history presenting Tennessee Williams' work including Summer and Smoke (1975 & 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 & 2010), A Streetcar Names Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006) and The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore (2011).

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced soon.

The Rose Tattoo directed by Trip Cullman, with Marisa Tomei, premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, in June 2016.

The Rose Tattoo is first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212- 719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org.

The Rose Tattoo will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

