VIDEO: New MEAN GIRLS Cast Members And Original Faves Get Fetch In Latest Footage!

This spring, Mean Girls on Broadway welcomed a new set of adult women in Tony Award-nominee Jennifer Simard and a brand-new number two for Regina George, Krystina Alabado, who has stepped into the fabulous shoes of Gretchen Weiners.

Check out the two new stars and a slew of established favorites in some fetch new footage from Mean Girls on Broadway below!

Mean Girls is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). A US National Tour launches this fall.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.





