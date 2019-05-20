See All The Winners Of The 2019 Obie Awards- Updating Live!

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice present The 64th Annual Obie Awards, being held tonight at Terminal 5 in New York City! See all the winners as they're announced!

Golden Globe winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star Rachel Bloom will host the show.

The judges' panel for the 64th Annual Obie Awards, chaired as in previous years by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold, includes Obie-winning director Arin Arbus, Obie-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck, Obie-winning scenic designer Riccardo Hernandez, two-time Obie-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph, Obie-winning actressKecia Lewis, and New York Stage Review theater critic Jesse Oxfeld.

See the winners below!

Best New American Play ($1,000 prize)

Heidi Schreck, What The Constitution Means To Me

Directing

Jo Bonney, Sustained Excellence of Directing

Stevie Walker Webb, Ain't No Mo' (The Public Theater)

Performance

Heather Alicia Simms, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine (Signature Theatre Company) and By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Signature Theatre Company)

Francis Jue, Wild Goose Dreams (The Public Theater)

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Sustained Excellence of Performance

Mia Barron, Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Design

Dede M. Ayite, Sustained Excellence in Costume Design

Palmer Hefferan, Sustained Excellence in Sound Design

Cookie Jordan, Sustained Excellence in Hair, Wigs, and Makeup

Playwrighting

Madeleine George, Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Marcus Gardley, The House That Will Not Stand (New York Theatre Workshop)

Suzan-Lori Parks, White Noise (The Public Theater)

Special Citations

Clare Barron (Playwright) and Lee Sunday Evans (Director), Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons)

Jordan E. Cooper for Playwrighting & Performance, Ain't No Mo' (The Public Theater)

The Director and Creative Team, Oklahoma! (St. Ann's Warehouse); Daniel Fish (Director), John Heginbotham (Choreographer), Daniel Kluger (Music Arrangements/Orchestrations), Laura Jellinek (Set Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), Joshua Thorson (Production Design)

Jackie Sibblies Drury (Playwright) and Lileana Blain Cruz (Director), Marys Seacole (LCT3)

Lifetime Achievement Award

James C. Nicola





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You