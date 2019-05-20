2019 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals

May. 20, 2019  

The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards were presented last night, May 19, 2019 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, dancer, choreographer and theater director Graciela Daniele received the third annual Lifetime Achievement Award, and Flody Suarez, Jeffrey Seller, and Cher (producers of The Cher Show on Broadway) will be honored with the Ambassador for the Arts Award honoring their contribution to the convergence of theater, film, and television. George C. Wolfe will be presented with the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers on Broadway.

Other big winners of the night included Alice By Heart, Hadestown, and King Kong. Check out the full list of winners here!

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman

Wesley Taylor

Lee Roy Reams

Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle and Lee Roy Reams

Edgar Godineaux, Sergio Trujillo and Jack Noseworth

Jack Noseworth

Sergio Trujillo

Stas Kmiec

Jamie deRoy

Brennan Caldwell

Andy Sandberg

Emma Degerstedt

Mia DiLena

Lorin Latarro

Shea Sullivan

Naomi Kakuk

Irina Dvorovenko

Irina Dvorovenko and Naomi Kakuk

Maxim Beloserkovsky, Emma Galina and Irina Dvorovenko

Sergio Trujillo and the Cast of Aint Too Proud to Beg that includes-James Harkness, Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Derrick Baskin

Richard Bird and Angie Schworer

Ann Reinking

Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen

Lisa Mordente and Chita Rivera

Ben Vereen

Joe Lanteri, Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen

Lisa Mordente, Ann Reinking, Graciela Daniele, Joe Lanteri, Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen

Joe Lanteri and Chita Rivera

Ann Reinking

Ann Reinking, Graciela Daniele, Joe Lanteri and Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera and The Radio City Rockettes

The Men from the cast of King Kong

The Ladies from the cast of King Kong

Gabrielle Hamilton

Marilu Henner

Ethan Slater

Corbin Bleu

The Cast of The Prom

Josh Marquette and Casey Nicholaw

The Cast of Hadestown with David Neumann

Luann DeLesseps

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald

The Cast of Cher

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald and Flody Suarez

Mary Testa

Leslie Kritzer

Denis Jones

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Allyson Tucker

The Cast of Kiss Me Kate

Micaela Diamond

Micaela Diamond

Joshua Bergasse and the cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Todd Strauss-Schulson and Christopher Gattelli

Sandy Duncan

Sandy Duncan

Sandy Duncan

Dionne D. Figgins



