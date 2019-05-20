Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals

The 2019 Chita Rivera Awards were presented last night, May 19, 2019 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

BroadwayWorld was there

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, dancer, choreographer and theater director Graciela Daniele received the third annual Lifetime Achievement Award, and Flody Suarez, Jeffrey Seller, and Cher (producers of The Cher Show on Broadway) will be honored with the Ambassador for the Arts Award honoring their contribution to the convergence of theater, film, and television. George C. Wolfe will be presented with the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers on Broadway.

Other big winners of the night included Alice By Heart, Hadestown, and King Kong. Check out the full list of winners here!

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.



