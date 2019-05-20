WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Annette Bening

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Annette Bening!

Quick Facts About Annette

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: All My Sons

The Role: Kate Keller

Up Against: Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman), Elaine May (The Waverly Gallery), Janet McTeer (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton), Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me)

Did You Know?: This marks Annette's first Broadway show since she made her debut in Coastal Disturbances in 1987.

Annette on Her Nomination: "I feel like a little kid. I love what I do. I love the craft of acting. I'm part of an ensemble of a play that I really love... I feel really lucky."

Watch below as Annette tells us all about what this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





