Wake Up With BWW 5/11: Watch BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY, THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show, featured sketches, performances and more from your favorite Broadway stars, plus more than 10 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, and more. Watch the full stream below!

Watch all of the songs from The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt, and more!

Stephen Sondheim is on Instagram! Go give him a follow!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Celebrate A Very Broadway Mother's Day!

Mother's Day weekend is here, and if mama can't provide you a Broadway-themed playlist to celebrate, then BroadwayWorld will! These songs go out to all the maternal figures out there- expecting mothers, exasperated mothers, overbearing mothers, protective mothers, reflective mothers, and all the mothers in between. We'll have your toes tappin' to showtunes sung by mothers, to mothers, and about mothers.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti, Lesli Margherita, & More on BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY

Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show, featured sketches, performances and more from your favorite Broadway stars, plus more than 10 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, and more.. (more...)

3) Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!

Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND

by Stage Tube

What do you think Sam Smith would ask Judi Dench, given the chance? What about Cara Delevingne, Stormzy, Charlize Theron, Naomi Scott, Kate Moss, or her former James Bond co-star, Daniel Craig?. (more...)

5) Broadway Books: 10 Biographies to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while stuck inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 of our favorite theatrical biographies to fill the void!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Massenet's Werther, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30, with The Wedding Singer Reunion Concert! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- The Theatre Cafe presents The Interval Act: Hiba Elchikhe Live! Learn more here!

What we're geeking out over: Mrs. Doubtfire (Rob McClure) Calls Winners of Mother's Day Contest

Earlier this week, Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE invited fans to enter a contest to win a personal Mother's Day phone call to their mom (or any special lady who's been like a mother) from the show's leading man Rob McClure - as Mrs. Doubtfire.

What we're watching: Watch All of the Songs from THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt & More!

Watch all of the videos here!

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat' From CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber's next Sunday Singalong is Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat from Cats!

"It's Sunday, which can only mean one thing... another Sunday Singalong!" reads the tweet accompanying the video. "Andrew thought it was about time we did something from [Cats]. Here's Skimbleshanks!"

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Charlotte d'Amboise, who turns 56 today!

Broadway: Kinky Boots, Chicago, A Chorus Line & Jerome Robbins Broadway (Tony Nominations), Sweet Charity and Damn Yankees (Astaire Awards), Contact (PBS Special), Company, Carrie, Song & Dance, CATS. Numerous Film and TV including Every Little Step and Frances Ha. She's proud to be Co Founder with husband Terrence Mann of a Musical Theatre Intensive called TRIPLE ARTS.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles