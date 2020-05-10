VIDEO: Mrs. Doubtfire (Rob McClure) Calls Winners of Mother's Day Contest

Earlier this week, Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE invited fans to enter a contest to win a personal Mother's Day phone call to their mom (or any special lady who's been like a mother) from the show's leading man Rob McClure - as Mrs. Doubtfire.

Some winners also received a pair of tickets to see the show upon its return to Broadway.

Mrs. Doubtfire chatted on Zoom with the winners of the contest, wishing them a happy Mothers Day! Then, Rob himself appeared via video to say some kind words to the winners.

Watch the video below!

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You