Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!

His bio on the social media site is "He pens demon hits." which is an anagram for his name.

The newly-launched (and IG verified) account has just one photo so far, a blank canvas, with no caption.

Be sure to give him a follow at instagram.com/realsondheim!





