Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!
His bio on the social media site is "He pens demon hits." which is an anagram for his name.
The newly-launched (and IG verified) account has just one photo so far, a blank canvas, with no caption.
Be sure to give him a follow at instagram.com/realsondheim!
A post shared by Stephen Sondheim (@realsondheim) on Apr 27, 2020 at 7:40pm PDT
